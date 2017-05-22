Scouting Notebook: Man Utd's Angel Gomes Is a David Silva-Esque Midfield Talent

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Angel Gomes, Manchester United's youngest-ever Young Player of the Year, made an impressive, albeit brief, first-team debut for the club on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho named a young XI and an even younger bench in an attempt to freshen up his players for their Europa League final this week, and Gomes was given six minutes off the bench with the score at 2-0.

Despite the limited nature of his participation, he still caught the eye. In fact, in the six minutes he played, he made more final-third passes (nine) than Wayne Rooney (seven)—despite the fact Gomes replaced Rooney in the 88th minute.

He was supposed to travel to Croatia with England's Under-17s but withdrew from the squad due to injury. The nation's loss was United's gain, though; the player Danny Webber has likened to Paul Scholes (per The Manchester Evening News) has made himself known to the club's faithful in a short but sweet style.

Back in November, we profiled the first-year scholar, who won't turn 17 until August. Here's what he showed at youth level to impress so many so quickly.

A terror between the lines

Gomes' game is all about the interpretation and use of space. Comfortable anywhere across the advanced midfield band, he'll duck and dive into pockets and use them superbly. He looks most at home as a No. 10, though he can excel from the flank if his side utilise a possession-heavy system.

Operating against players up to two years his senior (and making some of them look very silly in the process), he's learned from an early standpoint to use space—not size—to his advantage. He drops in between the lines constantly and demands the ball in tight areas, playing on the turn and attempting to link play quickly.

The speed with which his brain works is remarkable; the speed at which he can stitch midfield to attack is genuinely impressive. While his quick thinking at times leads to overelaborate flicks that end in a loss of possession, that's the risk you accept with a player who can pick the lock on a tight defence.

Credit: MUTV

In United's 2-0 victory over Stoke City, Gomes produced an unbelievable piece of skill to send Nishan Burkart on goal, flicking a pass behind him without looking and setting up a one-on-one. Not all of them come off, but when they do, the defence has no chance of reacting in time to what has happened.

Gomes comes in handy the most when his side have the ball in front of the opposition's penalty box, as he has the imagination and technique to pull off some eye-poppingly creative moves. This ability, more than anything else, is the reason why people liken him to Manchester City's David Silva, and it's a comparison that fits in truth.

Credit: MUTV

Slight, technically stellar and wonderfully ingenious, he's a breed of player England rarely produces.

In possession

In sustained possession, when United have the ball for elongated periods, Gomes drops out of the attacking-midfield band and searches for the ball. At times, he drops so far, he picks it up off his centre-backs and initiates play, allowing the deeper midfielders to push forward and make runs for him to seek out. Lionel Messi used to do this a lot when playing as a false nine against deep-set teams.

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Gomes is a pass-first player and will always look to instigate quick interchanges of play with a fellow player close by. While many midfielders who hail from the box-to-box role will look to push ahead and dribble first, Gomes lets the ball do the work, saving his legs.

It's not that he's not quick—his speed is probably a shade above average—but he has a culture to his game many his age lack. Again, the Silva comparisons make sense: When was the last time you saw the Spaniard try to outpace someone on the edge?

Aggression

Despite lacking several kilograms on the large majority of his opponents (he is light in weight even for a 16-year-old, after all), Gomes hardly lacks aggression and bite in his game. He's not a prodigious tackler or firm harrier off the ball, but he is constantly looking for miscontrols or rogue touches that will allow him to steal in and seize possession.

Playing from the No. 10 role, he's ideally positioned to nip in and nick the ball off any who take a too-relaxed attitude toward building from the back. He does it in most games, and due to the speed of his footballing brain, he's able to quickly fashion a chance from it and send a team-mate in on goal.

As a result, opposition players get a bit nervy around Gomes, as they know a concession of possession will likely result in a chance just seconds later.

Senior fit

He needs to be placed in a possession-heavy system that accentuates his strengths; at 16 years of age, there's plenty of growing for him to do, but one look at his body and you'll realise he'll never be particularly big or strong. Given his strengths—close control, touch, passing—that's absolutely fine, that's what makes sense.

So far, Jose Mourinho hasn't exactly attempted to do this, and the questions that face Gomes are the same that face Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and others: Will the Portuguese embrace their learning curves and create a setting in which they can progress or succeed? It's no sure thing.

