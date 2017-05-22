Zaza Pachulia Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Spurs After Heel Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia will be unavailable when his team looks to clinch the Western Conference Finals in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported.

Pachulia injured his heel in Golden State's Game 2 victory. Haynes reported he underwent an MRI shortly thereafter, which didn't show any significant damage. Still, he sat out for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Warriors didn't miss the 33-year-old as they took a 3-0 series lead with a 120-108 win. JaVale McGee filled in nicely, scoring 16 points in 13 minutes on the floor.

Golden State's chances of advancing to the NBA Finals hinge little on Pachulia's health, and in the likely event the Warriors reach their third straight Finals, they shouldn't be hit too hard should his injury impact his performance going forward.

As McGee demonstrated, he can give Golden State center production, and as long as the quartet of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are healthy, seemingly nobody can stop the Warriors en route to their second NBA title in three years.