The Rock, Tom Hanks 'Run for President' in SNL Opening

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, jokingly announced he would run for president in 2020, with actor Tom Hanks serving as his running mate, per Erin Jensen of USA Today.

"Now, in the past, I never would've considered running for president," The Rock said. "I mean, I didn't think I was qualified at all, but now I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified."

"Well, the truth is, America needs us," The Circle star assured him. "No one can seem to agree on anything anymore except for two things."

"Pizza and us," The Rock said, finishing Hanks' thought.

In November 2016, Johnson was asked if he would consider running for president.

"I wouldn't rule it out," he told Paul Chi of Vanity Fair, smiling. "It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible. This past election shows that anything can happen."

When interviewed by Caity Weaver of GQ this May and asked if he'd consider a run at the presidency, he said, "I think that it's a real possibility."

He added: "A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.' I didn't want to be flippant—'We'll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'"

One of his former colleagues, wrestler Mick Foley, endorsed Johnson for president during an interview with TMZ Sports:

Johnson has never held any sort of elected office and has spent his life as an athlete and entertainer. But he wouldn't be the first former athlete to enter the political arena.

Most famously, former athletes such as Bill Bradley, Jim Bunning, Kevin Johnson, Steve Largent, Tom Osborne and Jesse Ventura have held office.

None, however, became president of the United States.