Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2017: Ed Carpenter Turns in Fastest Time on Day 1

Two-time Indianapolis 500 pole-sitter Ed Carpenter turned in the fastest time Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the first day of qualifying for the 2017 Indy 500.

Here is a full rundown of qualifying performances, with the top nine drivers having an opportunity to compete for the pole Sunday:

1. Ed Carpenter - 230.468 mph

2. Takuma Sato - 230.382 mph

3. Scott Dixon - 230.333 mph

4. JR Hildebrand - 230.205 mph

5. Alexander Rossi - 230.148 mph

6. Will Power - 230.072 mph

7. Fernando Alonso - 230.034 mph

8. Tony Kanaan - 230.007 mph

9. Marco Andretti - 229.924 mph

10. Ed Jones - 229.717 mph

11. Charlie Kimball - 229.713 mph

12. Max Chilton - 229.636 mph

13. Ryan Hunter-Reay - 229.533 mph

14. Helio Castroneves - 229.390 mph

15. Mikhail Aleshin - 229.217 mph

16. Graham Rahal - 228.835 mph

17. Josef Newgarden - 228.696 mph

18. Juan Pablo Montoya - 228.645 mph

19. James Hinchcliffe - 228.557 mph

20. Simon Pagenaud - 228.393 mph

21. Sage Karam - 227.943 mph

22. Jay Howard - 227.853 mph

23. Carlos Munoz - 227.438 mph

24. Oriol Servia - 227.150 mph

25. Jack Harvey - 226.894 mph

26. Gabby Chaves - 226.875 mph

27. Conor Daly - 225.912 mph

28. Sebastian Saavedra - 225.815 mph

29. Spencer Pigot - 223.631 mph

30. Buddy Lazier - 221.427 mph

31. Pippa Mann - 219.282 mph

Heavy rain and lightning delayed qualifying for several hours and caused officials to alter the traditional rules.

Rather than each driver receiving four separate runs consisting of four laps apiece, they were each given just one run each with the four-lap average serving as their qualifying figure.

Carpenter captured the Indianapolis 500 pole in both 2013 and 2014, and he has an opportunity to become just the ninth driver ever to accomplish the feat on three different occasions.

According to NBCSN's Katie Hargitt, Carpenter felt as though he had some good fortune on his side:

Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star expressed his belief that Carpenter was deserving of the top spot:

If Carpenter is going to join the exclusive list of triple pole winners at Indy, however, he will have to overcome challenges from drivers who have enjoyed a great deal of success there.

Former Indianapolis 500 winners Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon are all among the Fast 9.

Also, former points champion Will Power finished the day in sixth, and he has already captured three of the five poles that have been awarded during the 2017 IndyCar season.

Although there was plenty of excellence on the track Saturday, it was marred by a scary moment when Sebastien Bourdais hit the wall, sending his car flipping down the track.

Deadspin tweeted a photo of the fiery wreck:

Following the incident, the IndyCar Series announced that Bourdais was awake and alert on the track before he was transported to the hospital. His status for next week's Indy 500 remains unclear.

Bourdais' car was removed from the track during a lengthy delay, and Clark Wade of the Indianapolis Star tweeted a video of the vehicle's remains:

With Saturday's qualifying in the books, there will be two separate qualifying sessions Sunday.

In the first group, the cars that didn't make the Fast 9 will battle it out to determine who will start in positions No. 10 through No. 33.

After that is sorted out, the Fast 9 cars will return to action and sort out the first three rows for the 101st running of the Indy 500.