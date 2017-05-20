Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2017: Ed Carpenter Turns in Fastest Time on Day 1

Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2017: Ed Carpenter Turns in Fastest Time on Day 1May 20, 2017
Two-time Indianapolis 500 pole-sitter Ed Carpenter turned in the fastest time Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the first day of qualifying for the 2017 Indy 500.
Here is a full rundown of qualifying performances, with the top nine drivers having an opportunity to compete for the pole Sunday:
1. Ed Carpenter - 230.468 mph
2. Takuma Sato - 230.382 mph
3. Scott Dixon - 230.333 mph
4. JR Hildebrand - 230.205 mph
5. Alexander Rossi - 230.148 mph
6. Will Power - 230.072 mph
7. Fernando Alonso - 230.034 mph
8. Tony Kanaan - 230.007 mph
9. Marco Andretti - 229.924 mph
10. Ed Jones - 229.717 mph
11. Charlie Kimball - 229.713 mph
12. Max Chilton - 229.636 mph
13. Ryan Hunter-Reay - 229.533 mph
14. Helio Castroneves - 229.390 mph
15. Mikhail Aleshin - 229.217 mph
16. Graham Rahal - 228.835 mph
17. Josef Newgarden - 228.696 mph
18. Juan Pablo Montoya - 228.645 mph
19. James Hinchcliffe - 228.557 mph
20. Simon Pagenaud - 228.393 mph
21. Sage Karam - 227.943 mph
22. Jay Howard - 227.853 mph
23. Carlos Munoz - 227.438 mph
24. Oriol Servia - 227.150 mph
25. Jack Harvey - 226.894 mph
26. Gabby Chaves - 226.875 mph
27. Conor Daly - 225.912 mph
28. Sebastian Saavedra - 225.815 mph
29. Spencer Pigot - 223.631 mph
30. Buddy Lazier - 221.427 mph
31. Pippa Mann - 219.282 mph
Heavy rain and lightning delayed qualifying for several hours and caused officials to alter the traditional rules.
Rather than each driver receiving four separate runs consisting of four laps apiece, they were each given just one run each with the four-lap average serving as their qualifying figure.
Carpenter captured the Indianapolis 500 pole in both 2013 and 2014, and he has an opportunity to become just the ninth driver ever to accomplish the feat on three different occasions.
According to NBCSN's Katie Hargitt, Carpenter felt as though he had some good fortune on his side:
Katie Hargitt @katiehargitt
How about that consistentcey?! @edcarpenter20 with 4 laps over 230mph. He says his kids brought all the luck ☘️ https://t.co/ZkccFw6oLx5/20/2017, 10:45:12 PM
Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star expressed his belief that Carpenter was deserving of the top spot:
Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar
Butler grad Ed Carpenter goes into tomorrow's Fast Nine with the fastest car after one day of qualifying. A victory for nice guys everywhere5/20/2017, 11:08:25 PM
If Carpenter is going to join the exclusive list of triple pole winners at Indy, however, he will have to overcome challenges from drivers who have enjoyed a great deal of success there.
Former Indianapolis 500 winners Alexander Rossi, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon are all among the Fast 9.
Also, former points champion Will Power finished the day in sixth, and he has already captured three of the five poles that have been awarded during the 2017 IndyCar season.
Although there was plenty of excellence on the track Saturday, it was marred by a scary moment when Sebastien Bourdais hit the wall, sending his car flipping down the track.
Deadspin tweeted a photo of the fiery wreck:
Deadspin @Deadspin
Sébastien Bourdais flips in devastating crash during fastest Indy 500 qualifying run: https://t.co/W87SLLuIbk https://t.co/gjlUNoLAx75/20/2017, 9:44:54 PM
Following the incident, the IndyCar Series announced that Bourdais was awake and alert on the track before he was transported to the hospital. His status for next week's Indy 500 remains unclear.
Bourdais' car was removed from the track during a lengthy delay, and Clark Wade of the Indianapolis Star tweeted a video of the vehicle's remains:
Clark Wade @ClarkWade34
Damage to Bourdais's car. #Indy500 https://t.co/TLhEmYGu7D5/20/2017, 9:45:42 PM
With Saturday's qualifying in the books, there will be two separate qualifying sessions Sunday.
In the first group, the cars that didn't make the Fast 9 will battle it out to determine who will start in positions No. 10 through No. 33.
After that is sorted out, the Fast 9 cars will return to action and sort out the first three rows for the 101st running of the Indy 500.