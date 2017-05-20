Calvin Johnson Says Lions Didn't Treat Him 'The Way I Should Have Been'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

One year after retiring from the NFL, former All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson had some interesting comments about the Detroit Lions.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Johnson said this when asked about the possibility the Lions will retire his No. 81 jersey: "I don't even like to talk Lions too much just because the way our relationship ended. If they see me around here, we'll see. But hey, I don't know. I just didn't feel like I was treated the way I should have been treated on the way out. That's all. I mean, it's all good. I'm not tripping. I don't feel any kind of way, just hey, that's what they did. Hey, it is what is."

Johnson retired at the age of 30 after nine NFL seasons, all of which he spent with the Lions. Even though he only missed five games over his last three campaigns, injuries were taking a toll on his body.

In an E:60 profile with ESPN's Michael Smith (via The Undefeated's Maya Jones), Johnson acknowledged his waning desire to play the game and the physical toll of it contributed to his desire to walk away.

"I think it's a combination of both," he said. "I can't put in what I want to put in, what I used to put in to get the results that I used to get. I can't put in those same efforts and I'm not going to sell myself short; I'm not going to go out there and not be 100 percent."

Johnson walked away from the game as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and receiving touchdowns (83). He also set an NFL record with 1,964 receiving yards during the 2012 season.