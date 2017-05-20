AT&T Byron Nelson 2017: James Hahn Holds Narrow Lead After Third Round

AT&T Byron Nelson 2017: James Hahn Holds Narrow Lead After Third RoundMay 20, 2017
James Hahn will head into Sunday atop the leaderboard after shooting a 6-under 64 on Saturday to move to 12-under at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Irving, Texas.
His lead is hardly safe, however, with four players within three strokes of him, including Billy Horschel (11-under), Jason Day (10-under), Jason Kokrak (10-under) and Cameron Tringale (9-under).
You can view the full leaderboard below:
Hahn was nearly flawless on Saturday, with six birdies (Nos. 15, 16, 3, 7 and 9) and no bogeys on the day. That has put him in a strong position to earn not only his first win of the year but his first top-25 finish.
Shots like the one below are why Hahn finds himself in the running, per the PGA Tour:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Why roll it in when you can dunk? Right, @JamesHahnPGA? #QuickHits https://t.co/gAai3xOCIV5/20/2017, 5:34:17 PM
While Hahn remained in the lead, Jason Day had the distinction of finishing with both the best round (63) and best shot on Saturday after this amazing 55-foot birdie putt on No. 17:
"Everything was kind of clicking," Day said after the round, per the PGA Tour. "The biggest thing for me between Rounds 1 and 2 to today was just the process going into the ball. The pre-shot routine was a lot smoother."
He added, "I was driving the ball wonderfully. I gave myself the opportunity to hole a lot of putts out there today.
You can see his full comments below:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
"It's really cool to hear the crowds roar like that again." @JDayGolf made his move on Saturday. #QuickHits https://t.co/Um2l5zoHld5/20/2017, 9:16:13 PM
There were points in Day's magical round where he seemed incapable of making a bad shot, which included five straight birdies between Nos. 7-11. That tied a career high for most consecutive birdies, according to Mike McAllister of PGA Tour Digital.
Horschel, meanwhile, finished his round in style:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Three in a row to finish. 🐦🐦🐦 @BillyHo_Golf books his tee time for the final group on Sunday. #QuickHits https://t.co/EEYFfwo6Zl5/20/2017, 9:54:59 PM
And then there was Bud Cauley, who joined Sergio Garcia and Jason Dufner at 8-under and provided some magic of his own with this brilliant chip at the 13th:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
.@BudCauley with some short-game magic. #QuickHits https://t.co/79zGw25IvO5/20/2017, 9:37:19 PM
Sunday is set up for a photo finish, to borrow a phrase from horse racing. Hahn has the lead going into the proverbial final straightaway, but with fantastic players like Day and Garcia on his tail, the stage is set for a compelling final round.