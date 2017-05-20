AT&T Byron Nelson 2017: James Hahn Holds Narrow Lead After Third Round

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

James Hahn will head into Sunday atop the leaderboard after shooting a 6-under 64 on Saturday to move to 12-under at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Irving, Texas.

His lead is hardly safe, however, with four players within three strokes of him, including Billy Horschel (11-under), Jason Day (10-under), Jason Kokrak (10-under) and Cameron Tringale (9-under).

You can view the full leaderboard below:

Hahn was nearly flawless on Saturday, with six birdies (Nos. 15, 16, 3, 7 and 9) and no bogeys on the day. That has put him in a strong position to earn not only his first win of the year but his first top-25 finish.

Shots like the one below are why Hahn finds himself in the running, per the PGA Tour:

While Hahn remained in the lead, Jason Day had the distinction of finishing with both the best round (63) and best shot on Saturday after this amazing 55-foot birdie putt on No. 17:

"Everything was kind of clicking," Day said after the round, per the PGA Tour. "The biggest thing for me between Rounds 1 and 2 to today was just the process going into the ball. The pre-shot routine was a lot smoother."

He added, "I was driving the ball wonderfully. I gave myself the opportunity to hole a lot of putts out there today.

You can see his full comments below:

There were points in Day's magical round where he seemed incapable of making a bad shot, which included five straight birdies between Nos. 7-11. That tied a career high for most consecutive birdies, according to Mike McAllister of PGA Tour Digital.

Horschel, meanwhile, finished his round in style:

And then there was Bud Cauley, who joined Sergio Garcia and Jason Dufner at 8-under and provided some magic of his own with this brilliant chip at the 13th:

Sunday is set up for a photo finish, to borrow a phrase from horse racing. Hahn has the lead going into the proverbial final straightaway, but with fantastic players like Day and Garcia on his tail, the stage is set for a compelling final round.