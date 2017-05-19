LeBron James, Cavaliers Dismantle Celtics 130-86 in Game 2

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals look way too easy, cruising to a 130-86 victory over the Boston Celtics for a 2-0 series lead.

LeBron James tied Michael Jordan's playoff record with his eighth straight game of at least 30 points, scoring exactly that amount before taking a seat on the bench. He added seven assists, four rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the win.

The Cavs wasted no time enforcing their will on the Celtics by going on a 12-0 run after an Isaiah Thomas free throw cut the lead to 11-10. Things would continue to spiral downward for Boston in front of its hometown fans, and the team trailed 72-31 at halftime.

Per SportsCenter, the Cavs' halftime lead set a new NBA record:

Cleveland's Big Three Shine

Cleveland's Big Three did the bulk of the work. James led the way, while Kevin Love chipped in with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyrie Irving got back on track with 23 points after shooting just 4-of-11 in Game 1.

It would be hard to pinpoint anything that went wrong for the Cavaliers in Game 2. The defending NBA champions are firing on all cylinders, moving to 10-0 this postseason. They shot 56.5 percent overall, including 48.7 percent from three-point range.

Here's what social media thought of the mass destruction James, Love and Irving inflicted on the Celtics:

Celtics Can't Adjust

It was easy to excuse Boston's performance in Game 1 against the Cavs because it was coming off an emotional, hard-fought seven-game series against the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics had just one day off before the Eastern Conference Finals began, so shooting 31.6 percent from three-point range and 55.6 percent from the free-throw line was defensible.

Friday was just a case of the Celtics not being as good as the Cavaliers. They were run off the court in the first quarter before getting toyed with like a mouse that has been caught in the crosshairs of the biggest and baddest cat in the neighborhood.

Thomas and Al Horford combined to go 0-of-10 in the first half with a total of two points. Their problems were compounded because the rest of the Celtics had nothing going, combining to shoot 37.2 percent for the entire game.

Making matters worse for the Celtics, Thomas suffered a strained right hip during the game and didn't return.

The internet was not particularly kind to the Celtics after this showing:

The Cavaliers did their damage in the first two games of this series on the road. They get to head home for the next two games and show no signs of taking their foot off the gas pedal.

No one can accuse the Celtics of phoning it in despite this margin of victory. They are just being picked apart by a better team.

Even though the Celtics ended the regular season with a better record, the Cavaliers still have the best player on the planet who is operating at a level unlike anything he has shown before.