Ryan Johansen Out for 2017 NHL Playoffs After Surgery on Injured Thigh

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Adding injury to insult, Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen is out for the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after undergoing surgery on his thigh.

Per Hockey Night in Canada's Elliotte Friedman, Johansen injured his left thigh during the Predators' 3-2 overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks. Johansen required surgery and will be sidelined for the remainder of the postseason.

The Predators confirmed Johansen's surgery was successful and that he has an estimated recovery time of two to three months.

Johansen was on the ice for over 27 minutes of the Predators' Game 4 loss to the Ducks. He has been terrific throughout the playoffs with a team-leading 13 points in 14 games.

During the regular season, Johansen's 61 points were tied with Viktor Arvidsson for most on the Predators.

The Predators and Ducks will play Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. The series is tied 2-2.