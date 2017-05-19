Kawhi Leonard Officially Questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors with Ankle Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs announced Friday that forward Kawhi Leonard is questionable to play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

Leonard aggravated an ankle injury in Game 1 of the series when he landed on Warriors center Zaza Pachulia's foot after a shot.

Per Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News, Leonard said he will be the one who decides if he plays Saturday and added, "If I feel good, I'm going to play."

The All-NBA First-Team selection also acknowledged Friday that he still isn't certain whether he'll be able to go in Game 3: "I'm not sure, I mean, it's still not read. It's just questionable for tomorrow. I could be feeling way better. We'll see tomorrow."

Leonard's exit in Game 1 allowed the Dubs to mount a huge comeback to win 113-111.

The two-time All-Star then sat out Game 2, which turned out to be a one-sided demolition for Golden State, as it cruised to a 136-100 victory.

Leonard originally suffered the injury in the second round against the Houston Rockets, and despite sitting out Game 6 of that series, San Antonio won 114-75 to close it out.

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP averaged a career-high 25.5 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during the regular season.

So far in the playoffs Leonard is putting up 27.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

The Warriors have yet to lose a game in the playoffs this season, and they will put their 10-0 record on the line in Game 3 against the Spurs on Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.