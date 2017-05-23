2017 NBA Draft Big Board: Can Anyone Catch Markelle Fultz?

2 of 32

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

40. Semi Ojeleye (SMU, PF, Junior)

Ojeleye struggled inside the arc at the combine, but his shooting stroke looked just as good as it did at SMU.

39: Frank Mason III (Kansas, PG, Senior)

Mason took over during stretches of five-on-fives at the combine. Age and physical limitations will keep him from drawing first-round interest, but he couldn't have done anything more to maximize his stock.

38. Frank Jackson (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)

Jackson showed some pick-and-roll playmaking at the combine we didn't see at Duke. He's a convincing shooter, but his key to NBA minutes will be adding something of value as a secondary ball-handler.

37. Tyler Lydon (Syracuse, PF, Sophomore)

The highest body fat percentage and third-slowest sprint time at the combine weren't good looks for Lydon. He'll still go in the No. 25-40 range for his shooting potential, having hit at least 39 percent of his threes in both seasons at Syracuse.

36. Justin Jackson (Maryland, SF/PF, Freshman)

Jackson has NBA tools and a promising shooting stroke. He looks the part of Wilson Chandler, but his skills are still too far away.

35. Ivan Rabb (California, PF/C, Sophomore)

Without the ability to stretch the floor, protect the rim or guard the perimeter, Rabb would have trouble in today's NBA. He'll need to lean on his terrific hands, nose for the ball and post moves to carve out a role.

34. Jonathan Jeanne (France, C, 1996)

Jeanne had some eye-opening moments during the second day of the combine, having used his ridiculous 7'6 ½" wingspan to finish pick-and-rolls and contest shots. He becomes a second-round steal if his body ever develops.

33. Kyle Kuzma (Utah, PF, Junior)

Kuzma pulled out of the NBA combine after the first day when he sunk four threes and scored 20 points. It doesn't negate the inconsistent effort during the season, but Kuzma clearly brings coveted versatility to the stretch 4 position.

32. Anzejs Pasecniks (Latvia, C, 1995)

At 7'2", Pasecniks' mobility and production in the Spanish ACB have lit up the NBA radar. He'll draw first-round looks from teams hoping to land the next unique Latvian talent.

31. Mathias Lessort (France, PF/C, 1995)

Lessort continues to produce overseas and strengthen his case as a two-way energizer. He'd be ranked in the top 30 if we saw more flashes of offense and shooting.