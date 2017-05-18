Raiders' Vegas Lease Agreement Unanimously Approved by Stadium Authority Board

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders moved a step closer to moving into their eventual Las Vegas home Thursday.

According to Rick Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board approved the lease agreement in unanimous fashion.

Velotta noted a critical point in the lease is a provision to prevent gaming at the stadium.

According to Bryan Callahan of KTNV, the approved lease will now head to the NFL owners for consent.

Barry White of KTNV and Jeff Gillan of News 3 Las Vegas shared a look at some of the proceedings from Thursday:

The Associated Press (h/t Miami Herald) reported the approval was important to prevent the delay of the Raiders' relocation by an entire year. This lease will help facilitate the start of play by 2020 and addressed a number of topics in regard to the stadium, including naming rights and insurance.

League owners approved the move from Oakland to Las Vegas in March by a 31-1 vote.