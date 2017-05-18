    Raiders' Vegas Lease Agreement Unanimously Approved by Stadium Authority Board

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 27: Oakland Raiders fan Nelson Aburto of California takes photos of a fire engine emblazoned with Raiders logos near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign after National Football League owners voted 31-1 to approve the team's application to relocate to Las Vegas during their annual meeting on March 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders are expected to begin play no later than 2020 in a planned 65,000-seat domed stadium to be built in Las Vegas at a cost of about USD 1.9 billion. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Oakland Raiders moved a step closer to moving into their eventual Las Vegas home Thursday. 

    According to Rick Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board approved the lease agreement in unanimous fashion.

    Velotta noted a critical point in the lease is a provision to prevent gaming at the stadium.

    According to Bryan Callahan of KTNV, the approved lease will now head to the NFL owners for consent.

    Barry White of KTNV and Jeff Gillan of News 3 Las Vegas shared a look at some of the proceedings from Thursday:

    The Associated Press (h/t Miami Herald) reported the approval was important to prevent the delay of the Raiders' relocation by an entire year. This lease will help facilitate the start of play by 2020 and addressed a number of topics in regard to the stadium, including naming rights and insurance.

    League owners approved the move from Oakland to Las Vegas in March by a 31-1 vote.