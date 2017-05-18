    Michael Vick, Justin Forsett to Play in American Flag Football League Trial Game

    May 18, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick stands on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is set to take part in a test game for the American Flag Football League next month in San Jose, California.

    On Thursday, Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the four-time Pro Bowl selection along with former NFL running back Justin Forsett will feature in the June 27 event. The league is currently planning an eight-team season for sometime in 2018.

         

