Michael Vick, Justin Forsett to Play in American Flag Football League Trial Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is set to take part in a test game for the American Flag Football League next month in San Jose, California.

On Thursday, Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the four-time Pro Bowl selection along with former NFL running back Justin Forsett will feature in the June 27 event. The league is currently planning an eight-team season for sometime in 2018.

