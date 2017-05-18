WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Backlash 2017 for Week of May 15

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Backlash is this Sunday, but it doesn't feel like it.

The build has been fairly lackluster as of late, and everyone on the roster appears to be conserving their energies. Perhaps as the shows get closer to SummerSlam, things will pick up again. But right now, everything is in a holding pattern, and everything about Backlash seems much too predictable. The most exciting match on the card is not the main event but the mid-card feud between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

Backlash is a minor pay-per-view, and this week's rumors reinforce that perception. Here is the most recent, interesting WWE gossip that Bleacher Report has compiled.