Freddie Freeman Reportedly Expected to Miss 'Significant Time' with Wrist Injury

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is reportedly expected to miss "significant time" due to a wrist injury.

Freeman suffered the injury after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Loup hit him with a pitch Wednesday.

The timeline for Freeman's return remains unclear, and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported it isn't yet known if his left wrist is broken.

The 27-year-old Freeman has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, batting .341 with 25 RBI and an MLB-leading 14 home runs.

Atlanta's backup options at first base are limited, with third baseman Jace Peterson listed as No. 2 on the depth chart. Provided the Braves move Peterson to first, it would create playing time for Johan Camargo and Danny Santana at the hot corner.

Atlanta had signed former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard to a minor league contract, but he was released May 8.

The Braves are currently second in the NL East at 16-21, trailing the Washington Nationals by eight games.