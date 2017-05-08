Braves Announce Release of Ryan Howard from Minor League Contract

Paul Newberry/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday they released first baseman Ryan Howard from his minor league contract.

While Howard never made the major leagues with the Braves this year, he previously played 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies as a prolific slugger in his prime.

Howard struggled in Triple-A in 11 games this season prior to his release Monday, sporting a .184/.238/.263 slash line with a single home run and five RBI in 38 at-bats. The 37-year-old was nowhere near the offensive force he was during his tenure with the Phillies.

The three-time All-Star won the 2005 National League Rookie of the Year and then fully arrived at the major league level as the 2006 NL MVP. He slashed .313/.425/.659 with 58 home runs and 149 RBI that season, the first of four straight years in which he had at least 45 long balls.

He also won the World Series in 2008 and has 382 home runs for his MLB career.

Howard couldn't tap into that level of production this season for the Braves' minor league system, however, as Father Time remains undefeated.