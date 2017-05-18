Florida WR Antonio Callaway Cited for Marijuana Possession

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

University of Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession Saturday morning by the Gainesville Police Department.

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news Thursday based on a review of Alachua County court records. The Gators star is due in court June 6.

Court records show police conducted a search after smelling marijuana during a traffic stop. They found approximately seven grams of the drug on Callaway and 5.4 grams in the vehicle, which both the Florida player and another individual in the car, Kendrick Williams, claimed.

Mark Long of the Associated Press reported in August the Miami native previously admitted marijuana use in a student code of conduct hearing in 2016. He said he "was so stoned (he) had no interest in having sex with anyone" in response to a sexual assault allegation.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain said at that time he would attempt to help his receiver, but he added there would be punishment if the problems continued.

"If there are some issues, find help," McElwain told Long. "If it becomes habitual, then there are some consequences. At the same time, through the stuff we do, through the education piece, I'm here to help him. And I'm here to make sure if there's something there that isn't a one-off, but obviously is something that is going to be a huge problem, which you're obviously aware of some of the cases here over the years that have missed some things because of those details."

Neither NcElwain nor the Gators athletic department has commented about the news as of late Thursday morning.

Callaway caught 54 passes for 721 yards and three touchdowns during the 2016 season. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed him as the No. 33 overall prospect for the 2018 NFL draft.