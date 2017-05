2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early Initial Rankings

0 of 13

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The early word from NFL scouts on the 2018 NFL draft is that it will be a good one. Potentially very good. And that's all thanks to three quarterbacks.

Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen will have NFL scouts, coaches and general managers following their every move over the next season. Each represents the possibility of a franchise quarterback if they continue to develop to their full potential and remain healthy.

Allen's big arm and athleticism will draw comparisons to a bigger Patrick Mahomes, while the pro-schemes that Darnold and Rosen are coming from will give them an immediate boost.

The excitement surrounding the quarterbacks won't hide the fact that Penn State's Saquon Barkley should enter the season as a Heisman favorite with legitimate comparisons to Ezekiel Elliott. And already one scout has told me that Texas left tackle Connor Williams looks like a young Joe Thomas.

On defense, the class is anchored by a few studs—Christian Wilkins, Derwin James and potential stars Malik Jefferson and Jerome Baker. The safety class so far doesn't compare to what we just saw, but it will be good once again with James, Marcus Allen, Quin Blanding and Armani Watts headlining.

This should be looked at as more of a watch list than a final ranking, but it's a great starting point for watching players in 2018.