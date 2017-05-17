Eli Manning, Giants Reportedly Could Reach Settlement in Memorabilia Suit

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and other team employees of selling counterfeit memorabilia reportedly could reach a settlement.

Pat Leonard and Christian Red of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Manning and the other defendants are yet to schedule their depositions. The plaintiffs are apparently accusing them of "resisting" attempts to find a date.

The lawsuit, filed in January 2014, accuses Manning and other Giants employees of knowingly selling bogus merchandise to fans and collectors.

Manning has denied all wrongdoing.

"I've never done what I've been accused of doing. I have no reason, nor have I ever had any reason, to do anything of that nature. I've done nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide. And I know that when this is all done, everybody will see it the same way," Manning said.

An Email from Manning to Giants equipment director Joe Skiba shows the quarterback asking for "2 helmets that can pass as game-used." Manning has said that email was taken out of context, and his attorneys provided more information that will help clear up any allegations of wrongdoing.