Alex Smith Believes Chiefs Are Only Committed to Him at QB for This Season

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Alex Smith knows his time with the Kansas City Chiefs may soon be coming to a close.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Smith said he understands the 2017 season could be his final one with the franchise following the Chiefs' decision to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes following a trade up to No. 10 overall.

"I think [the Chiefs are] committed to me [only] through this year," Smith said, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "That's just the nature of it. If you don't go out there and perform, I mean, coach [Andy] Reid and [quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy] are very honest. You've got to go out there and do your deal. We all have to."

