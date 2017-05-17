LaVar Ball Says Shoe Deal Is $3 Billion with Lonzo Possibly Playing for Lakers

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA draft lottery went exactly as LaVar Ball wanted, and he is now expecting even bigger things for his company.

Darren Rovell of ESPN provided context for his latest comments on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

The Boston Celtics were awarded the top pick in the 2017 draft, with the Los Angeles Lakers ending up at No. 2. With Lonzo Ball considered the No. 2 prospect on many boards behind Markelle Fultz, including at DraftExpress, the dream destination of Los Angeles remains a high possibility.

LaVar Ball sees this as an even bigger marketing opportunity for his son and Big Baller Brand.

With Lonzo and his younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, all hoping to make an impact at the college and NBA level, LaVar has attempted to package the trio together in a hefty marketing deal.

"A billion dollars, it has to be there," Ball said in March, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "That's our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don't even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 mil over 10 years."

As Rovell reported in April, however, Nike, Under Armour and Adidas have all passed on any potential deal.

The Big Baller Brand released its own shoes, the ZO2s, earlier this month but Ball is clearly hoping for a huge payday down the line.