Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Reportedly to Offer GM David Griffin a Contract Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is reportedly set to offer general manager David Griffin a "substantial contract and title" to remain with the Cavs amid interest from the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops reported the reigning NBA champions' interest in a contract extension but added a new deal isn't imminent. He noted Griffin would be free to sign with another organization as soon as Cleveland's playoff run ends.

The update comes less than two weeks after Amico had a source describe the relationship between Gilbert and his general manager as "not good." The report pointed out Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was "dropping hints" about wanting Griffin to stay, though.

James' support is obviously massive given his status as the league's predominant player, but it also comes as a minor surprise.

The 32-year-old four-time Most Valuable Player was vocal about the lack of speed trying to upgrade the roster when Cleveland was going through a midseason lull. In January, he talked about the roster's lack of depth as the team attempted to repeat, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

"We're not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint," James said. "We're a top-heavy team. I just hope we're not satisfied as an organization."

The Cavs did add veteran point guard Deron Williams in late February, which likely helped appease King James.

Griffin has done a commendable job finding complementary pieces to put around James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in recent years. It's the type of supporting cast the Cavs didn't feature during the Akron, Ohio, native's first stint with the franchise.

The Cavaliers' season could continue for another month. The last possible date for the 2017 NBA Finals is June 18. So, while there isn't a major sense of urgency about the GM's contract quite yet, the outlook could change if the Boston Celtics put up a fight in the Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday.