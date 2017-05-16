Gregg Popovich Calls Out LaMarcus Aldridge After Game 2, Says He Must Score

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was not pleased with LaMarcus Aldridge's efforts during his team's 136-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

"LaMarcus has got to score for us," Popovich said after his team fell behind 2-0 in the series, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "He can't be timid. He turned down shots... He's got a major responsibility in Game 3."

Aldridge finished with a mere eight points, four rebounds and three turnovers behind 4-of-11 shooting from the field.

The Spurs signed him to a four-year deal worth more than $84 million before the 2015-16 campaign with the idea he would thrive in these postseason situations, and he failed to live up to his contract Tuesday.

The showing was even more concerning since the team's primary star, Kawhi Leonard, left Game 1 with an ankle injury and didn't play Game 2. Popovich called his two-way leader questionable for Saturday's Game 3, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, which puts additional pressure on Aldridge's shoulders.

Aldridge proved what he is capable of with 28 points in Game 1 of this series and 34 points and 12 rebounds in San Antonio's closeout win over the Houston Rockets in the second round when it played without Leonard.

Popovich will be looking for more of that in San Antonio for Games 3 and 4 against Golden State.