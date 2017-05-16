Joel Embiid Says 76ers Will Win Next Year, Discusses Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid represented the Philadelphia 76ers on the dais Tuesday night at the NBA draft lottery, and the big man exuded optimism after his squad exercised swap rights with the Sacramento Kings to snare the No. 3 overall pick.

"We're gearing up at the right time," he said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Mike Sielski. "When we start getting good, that’s when Cleveland and [LeBron] will start going down."

Embiid added that he envisions the Sixers competing in the playoffs as soon as the 2017-18 season.

"When I say we are going to be ready to win when the Cavs are going down, that doesn't mean, like, five years," he said, per Sielski. "Next year I think we are going to be ready to win."

The 2014 No. 3 overall pick told reporters he's already circled two wings for the Sixers to evaluate with the third pick.

"I like Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum, and I expect one of those guys to be at 3 with us," he said.

Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: Could Isaiah Thomas Lose Job to a Ping-Pong Ball? NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47 Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG

Both Jackson and Tatum would be logical fits for the Sixers, who need a complementary wing capable of playing alongside Embiid and Ben Simmons.

As things stand, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Jackson and Tatum ranked as the No. 2 and No. 4 prospects overall on his big board, respectively.

While Tatum is the more natural scorer of the two thanks to his catch-and-shoot and dribble-drive capabilities, Jackson could develop into a three-and-D weapon and take serious pressure off the Sixers' ball-dominant stars.

According to Wasserman, "Jackson wears the belt for No. 1 two-way player in the class, a title he's earned with scoring flashes, playmaking skills and standout defensive quickness."

With just over a month until the draft, the Sixers will have plenty of time to evaluate their options and contemplate which player best fits the franchise's long-term vision.