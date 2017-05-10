NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 30 Prospects Heading into Combine

0 of 30

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The NBA Draft Combine, which began Tuesday in Chicago, signifies the true start to the predraft process.

Five-on-fives create a platform for fringe players and possible first-rounders to move the needle. It's also the first time executives get to meet and see many of the prospects live.

A handful of projected top-10 picks won't bother to show. The other expected first-round names in attendance are only likely to participate in measurements, athletic testing and interviews.

At the combine, prospects, agents and teams also begin scheduling workouts for later in May and June.

Of our top 30, only No. 23 and No. 29 will head to the combine without an agent (thus preserving their collegiate eligibility).