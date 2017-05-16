Dion Waiters Says Miami Heat Don't Need Lonzo Ball

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Never one to shy away from a strong opinion, Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters believes former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball wouldn't be a good fit with his franchise.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take (via Ryne Nelson of SLAM), Waiters had a quick and simple response when asked if Miami would be a good fit for Ball,.

"Nah, not Miami," he said. "We got The Dragon. We got Tyler Johnson. We got a bunch of dogs in Miami. You got to be a dog to come over there."



The Heat will be part of the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night after just missing the playoffs with a 41-41 record. They have the lowest odds to win the first pick at 0.5 percent, per ESPN.com.

Ball is projected to be one of the first players taken in June's draft. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman sent the UCLA star to the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 3 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

In his lone season at UCLA, Ball led the Bruins to a 31-5 record and was a consensus first-team All-American. He averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.