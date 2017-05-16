Russell Westbrook Announces Birth of Son Noah

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook has had a pretty good year.

Not only did the Oklahoma City Thunder star average a triple-double during the 2016-17 regular season—thus putting him in the MVP conversation—he also announced the birth of his son, Noah, on Tuesday.

Westbrook shared a photo from the hospital on Instagram:

During his exit interview following the Thunder's season-ending defeat to the Houston Rockets on April 25, Westbrook told reporters his focus was firmly on Noah's impending birth rather than considerations about his future in Oklahoma City.

"I haven't thought about anything," he said, per the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber. "Obviously, everybody knows that I like Oklahoma City and I love being here. I love everybody here. But I haven't even thought about that. I'm worried about making sure my wife is all right, so everything else really doesn't matter at this point."

Westbrook also joked that Noah's arrival means he'll have a crash course in learning how to change diapers. The exchange begins at the 3:30 mark of the video below:

Westbrook has one more guaranteed year left on his deal and can opt out after the 2017-18 season. Following Kevin Durant's departure last summer, Thunder fans will be even more on edge about Westbrook's contract status.

As Westbrook and his wife, Nina, become more adjusted to parenthood in the coming weeks, the six-time All-Star may feel the time is right to discuss an extension.