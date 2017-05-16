NBA Playoffs 2017: Updated Conference Brackets, Postseason Records and Odds

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Only four teams remain in the hunt for the NBA finals after the Boston Celtics eliminated the Washington Wizards Monday night behind an unlikely heroic performance from Kelly Olynyk, who exploded for 26 points off the bench.

Naturally, Twitter took this development calmly, without the slightest hint of irony:

All jokes aside, both the Eastern Conference finals and the Western Conference finals look pretty much exactly as they were expected to: the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East and the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the West.

Unsurprisingly, all four remaining teams were either a No. 1 (Celtics, Warriors ) or No. 2 (Cavs, Spurs) seed.

Golden State leads its series against San Antonio 1-0 and meet in Game 2 on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

The Celtics and the Cavs will open their series in Boston on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

You can view the full playoff bracket at NBA.com, as well as the schedule for the remainder of the conference finals.

Now, let's take a look at the postseason records and odds of winning it all, courtesy of OddsShark, for each remaining team:

Team Postseason Record Odds (1) Boston Celtics 8-6 +2500 (2) Cleveland Cavaliers 8-0 +275 (1) Golden State Warriors 9-0 +210 (2) San Antonio Spurs 8-5 +500 NBA.com; Odds via OddsShark

It's no surprise that the Warriors are the favorites in the NBA championship finals futures at +210 and at -12 in their matchup with San Antonio, in which they lead 1-0.

Both the Warriors and the Cavaliers are undefeated in the postseason, and if you would believe the odds, neither the Spurs nor the Celtics have a strong chance of ending those streaks.

In fact, Kelly Olynyk aside, the Celtics have by far the worst odds to win it all of the four remaining teams at +2500.

"In a playoffs that's been full of blowouts, NBA fans and bettors are awaiting the seemingly inevitable Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals rematch," wrote OddsShark's Stephen Campbell. "The odds of the powerhouses meeting in the championship game are -380, with any other matchup coming in at +315."

The question is whether that matchup is what fans want to see for the third year in a row. Just Google "NBA boring" and you'll find a whole host of articles bemoaning the lack of parity in the association.

On the flip side, of course, the best teams deserve to go all the way to the finals, and if the system rewards that, it's working...right?

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics' meeting with LeBron James and the Cavs is a rematch of the organizations' clash in 2012, which lasted seven games.

Of course, the talent has changed considerably on both teams since then, but given how they played the Wizards, there's certainly a chance that Boston can force Cleveland to work really hard for its presumed finals berth.

Whether Thomas, Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart—and Olynyk, apparently—can give the Cavs a true run for their money, however, remains to be seen.

In the West, the Spurs kept their first meeting with the Warriors close, dropping the matchup by just two points, 113-111.

However, San Antonio suffered an early blow when Kawhi Leonard re-injured his ankle after colliding with Zaza Pachulia.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich confirmed on Monday that Leonard will sit out Game 2:



That could be a crucial turning point in what otherwise was looking to be another potential seven-game series in the conference finals.