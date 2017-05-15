Angels' Yunel Escobar Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels placed infielder Yunel Escobar on the 10-day disabled list Monday after he suffered a left hamstring strain, per MLB Roster Moves.

Los Angeles recalled infielder Jefry Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Escobar's spot on the roster.

Escobar has played for the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Angels in his career and has always been a solid force at the plate. The veteran sports a career .283 batting average and is slashing .272/.324/.411 with five home runs through 38 games in his second season with Los Angeles.

The Angels have struggled out of the gate at 19-21 and are already eight games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They now face another early setback with Escobar's injury.

Look for Los Angeles to turn toward the combination of Luis Valbuena and Cliff Pennington to cover third base in Escobar's absence. Valbuena and Pennington are each versatile enough to play multiple positions in the infield, which at least presents the team with options while Escobar is on the DL.