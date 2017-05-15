Zaza Pachulia Responds to Gregg Popovich's Criticism, Says He's Not Dirty

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

After San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called him out for a closeout that aggravated Kawhi Leonard's ankle injury, Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is remaining level-headed going into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

"It doesn't bother me," Pachulia said Monday in reference to Popovich's criticism, per Jason Applebaum of KTVU Fox 2. "I did whatever I had to do. I wish he hadn't landed on my foot."

Leonard landed awkwardly after Pachulia defended one of his jump shots during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 1 loss. The All-Star was unable to return after aggravating the sprained ankle he originally suffered during the Western Conference semifinals, and he will now likely miss Game 2, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

"I'm not a dirty player," Pachulia added, per Applebaum.

Popovich attacked Pachulia earlier Monday, saying "he has a history with that kind of action," per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated.

He called the play a "totally unnatural closeout that the league has outlawed years ago."

Arash Markazi of ESPN provided video of the response from Pachulia:

Warriors interim coach Mike Brown also defended his center, saying, "Zaza's not a dirty player," per Applebaum.

The Spurs will likely have to try to even the series without their best player in Game 2 Tuesday.