Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III Are Potential Seahawks Backup QB Options

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in signing a backup quarterback, and according to head coach Pete Carroll, Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III are among those in consideration.

The coach confirmed the interest Monday on the Brock and Salk show on 710 ESPN Radio.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."

Griffin is looking for a fresh start after an injury-filled season with the Cleveland Browns where he finished 1-4 as a starter with a 72.5 quarterback rating.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick remains a free agent and is seemingly untouchable despite producing a 90.7 quarterback rating with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 11 starts last season. He also had 468 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News reported last week the former San Francisco 49ers star has had "no serious talks with any team," as his political positions and kneeling during the national anthem remain a major issue.

Peter King of The MMQB provided a list of 10 reasons Seattle would be the perfect fit for Kaepernick, from scheme to the open-mindedness of the city and franchise.

Both Kaepernick and Griffin have the mobility to fit in nicely behind Russell Wilson in the Seahawks offense, but it remains to be seen if the team decides either is worth the addition.