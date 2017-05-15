NBA Mock Draft 2017: Latest 1st-Round Projections for Best Prospects

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The onslaught of NBA draft hype bleeds into a new week thanks to the upcoming lottery.

On Tuesday, the futures of those teams (un)lucky enough to have their names scribbled on pingpong balls will settle into an official order and give onlookers a better idea as to who lands where.

For now, we know this is a class loaded with point guards. Notable items near the top include the Boston Celtics being a case of the rich getting richer and Lonzo Ball looking destined to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Updated mocks have some new movement, though, in large part thanks to the recent NBA Draft Combine from Chicago. Here's a look at an updated mock and a focus on a few players who used the event to their advantage.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 7 New York Knicks Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 8 Sacramento Kings Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 9 Dallas Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 11 Charlotte Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12 Detroit Pistons Harry Giles, F, Duke 13 Denver Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14 Miami Heat Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 15 Portland Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16 Chicago Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17 Milwaukee Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18 Indiana Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19 Atlanta Hawks Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 21 Oklahoma City Thunder TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24 Utah Jazz Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Josh Hart, G, Villanova 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29 San Antonio Spurs Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Luke Kennard, G, Duke Author's projections. Projected order before lottery (May 16).

Prospects Impacted by NBA Draft Combine

Harry Giles, F, Duke

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Harry Giles might be the toughest prospect to figure out in this year's class.

As expected, though, he made waves in Chicago.

Giles, who suffered two significant knee injuries after getting his career off to a hot start at USA Basketball camp at the age of 14, doesn't have the major stats or a legacy in the collegiate game that most of the top prospects do. In fact, the Blue Devils only gave Giles 11.5 minutes per game, which wasn't enough time for him to do much.

But the combine gave him plenty of time. Giles' incredible size and athleticism were out in full force, where he came in at 6'10 ½" with shoes alongside a 7'3 ¼" wingspan.

ESPN Insider Chad Ford shared an incredible note from an NBA executive: "He's the best prospect in the entire draft if he can fully recover and stay healthy. He's just a freaky talent."

Even if Giles isn't the same from an explosiveness standpoint because of his injuries, he has the size and length to play a traditional center role, provided he can pack more mass on to his 232-pound frame.

In the mock above, Giles lands with the Detroit Pistons. There, he can take a few years to develop while working in a rotation with Andre Drummond and others. Had he not turned so many heads at the combine, lucky teams near the end of the first round might have had a shot at him.

TJ Leaf, F, UCLA

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ball deserves all the attention he gets, but his elite passing ways helped overshadow a prospect by the name of TJ Leaf.

Not anymore.

Leaf, even as a college prospect, is a nice representation of where the NBA game continues to go. He's 6'10" and 225 pounds and can knock down shots from anywhere on the court, hence his averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game as a freshman while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor and 46.6 percent from deep.

Such versatility and floor-spacing ability will make Leaf a hot commodity on draft day. And while it seems like a small thing, it sounds like he came away as one of the major winners at the combine thanks to his interviews, according to Sporting News' Sam Vecenie.

"TJ Leaf was the most engaging personality at the event during media sessions, showing off an impressive array of basketball knowledge. He livened up an event that can often get quite dull with canned answers," Vecenie wrote.

Again, not the biggest deal in the world and more of an "eye of the beholder" thing, but it helps Leaf inch closer toward being a complete prospect teams won't want to pass on.

The Oklahoma City Thunder don't in the mock above. Russell Westbrook needs some help in the form of floor-spacing shooters, and there sure isn't anything wrong with adding high-character guys who have a positive impact on a franchise embracing a new direction.

Jordan Bell, F, Oregon

Lance King/Getty Images

Oregon's Jordan Bell is the uppperclassman to throw the NBA for a loop this year in Chicago.

Players who aren't one-and-dones usually have a lower ceiling in the minds of the NBA simply because of age. Bell never had the size or scoring over three years to really make scouts giddy about his pro upside, either. Last year, he averaged all of 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals, though he did shoot 63.6 percent from the floor.

But the outlook changes in a hurry after Bell came in at 6'8 ½" with a 6'11 ¾" wingspan. Oh, and he ran the fastest shuttle time in history, per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:

So yes, Bell put in three years at the collegiate level, which might limit his upside. But by how much is a different conversation—such explosiveness isn't exactly common and NBA teams could groom him to their liking within a rotation in an environment where small-ball lineups can deploy various skill sets.

The Orlando Magic take on Bell in the above mock with a second selection in the first round. If he can keep developing range as a shooter, the Magic would have some pretty interesting, athletic rotations to throw out on the hardwood, including guys like Aaron Gordon and others.

Maybe Bell's future hinges on where he lands and how they develop him. Either way, he'll be quite the interesting case study for combine superstars over the course of the next few years.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.