    Draymond Green Calls Warriors' Win vs. Spurs a 'Perfect Game 1'

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors escaped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a 113-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, but Draymond Green thought the effort was "perfect." 

    "It was actually a perfect Game 1," he said, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "You get punched in the mouth but yet you can still get the win. It's a lot tougher in Game 2 when you win easily [by] 20, 30 points and then you usually have a letdown. Now we can come out in Game 2 on edge knowing how good this team is."

    Green also reflected on how his team had an easier time with a sweep of the Utah Jazz in the second round than San Antonio did in a six-game series against the Houston Rockets, suggesting San Antonio was more in "fight" mode.

    "Now we can have our guard up and try to start off a little better," he added. 

    While Green's framed the contest positively for Golden State, it is an injustice to discuss Game 1 without mentioning Kawhi Leonard's injury.

    San Antonio dominated the first half and extended its lead to more than 20 points in the third quarter before Leonard left with a sprained ankle. Considering he had 26 points in just 24 minutes and was slicing through the Warriors' defense, it was a devastating setback for the Spurs.

    CBS Sports captured the turnaround:

    Stephen Curry (40 points) and Kevin Durant (34 points) deserve credit for Golden State's "perfect" win, but Green and the two-time reigning Western Conference champions may have been singing a different tune if Leonard didn't go down.

    The Warriors now must come out with their guard up for Tuesday's Game 2 after seeing how much of a scare the Spurs put into them.