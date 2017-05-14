Derek Jeter Denies He's Trying to Buy Marlins After Yankees Retirement Ceremony

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

While the New York Yankees reflected on Derek Jeter's past Sunday, The Captain wasn't eager to rush into the future.

Jeter said, "Sometimes people get ahead of themselves," when asked about rumors he was part of a group attempting to buy the Miami Marlins, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.

His comments came after the Yankees retired his No. 2 with a ceremony between games of their doubleheader against the Houston Astros.

Jeter will forever be associated with the Yankees after he played his entire 20-season career (1995-2014) with them and won five World Series titles, but buying the Marlins would give him another venture into baseball as his retirement continues.

Charlie Gasparino and Brian Schwartz of Fox Business reported in April that Jeter "expressed interest in bidding for the team" and was being represented in talks with Marlins president David Samson by Wall Street executive Gregory Fleming.

However, Nicholas Parco of the New York Daily News recently noted MLB said Friday it wants bidding groups to show cash up front before any sale is finalized, "which puts the group led by Tagg Romney, the son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, ahead of Jeter's group."

Jeter won plenty during his MLB career—to the tune of 14 All-Star appearances, five championship rings, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers—but he is apparently facing an uphill battle to become part of the group that wins the right to own the Marlins in the near future.