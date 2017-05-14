76ers Rumored to Be Considering Contract Extension for Robert Covington

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly considering signing wing Robert Covington to a contract extension this offseason, according to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of ESPN.com.

Covington will make $1.5 million in 2017-18 and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

He has grown into a valuable starter for the Sixers since the team signed him in November 2014. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 31.6 minutes per game in 2016-17, though he shot poorly from the field (39.9 percent) and from behind the arc (33.3 percent).

While perimeter shooting was once Covington's calling card, his defense has become his identifying feature.

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com noted in March that "Covington has emerged as one of the very best wing defenders in the league," adding that he "manages all that without fouling much, or gambling his way out of Philly's scheme. He moves on his toes, so that he can change directions easily, and he has a smart sense of angles and timing."

Covington, 26, led all NBA players with 4.2 deflections per game, according to NBA.com, and he was often tasked with guarding an opponent's top perimeter player. At 6'9", he can guard four positions and has the three-and-D potential that fits perfectly next to franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Sixers have plenty of reasons to secure Covington to a long-term extension, and given that the team is flush with cap space, money isn't a concern. If he's allowed to hit the open market, there will be plenty of interest in his services.