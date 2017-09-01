    Thomas Vanek Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year, $2 Million Contract with Canucks

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: Thomas Vanek #26 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 2-1 in the shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Thomas Vanek is headed to his fourth team in the last three seasons. 

    After spending time with the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers dating back to the start of the 2015-16 campaign, Vanek inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, according to reporter Elliotte Friedman.

    A 12-year veteran, Vanek spent last season split between the Red Wings and Panthers after he was traded to the Sunshine State in exchange for a third-round draft pick and defenseman Dylan McIlrath. 

    Over the course of 68 appearances during the busy campaign, Vanek racked up 17 goals and 31 assists. That said, his production with the Panthers was fairly tame considering he posted two goals and eight assists—four of which came in one game—after he was traded. 

    Now headed to Vancouver, the 33-year-old should continue to operate as a secondary scoring option and reliable setup man who will offer extra value as a calming, veteran presence on the ice who can supplement the offerings of Bo Horvat, Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin. 

    Related

      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      Vancouver Canucks sign Thomas Vanek, what it means

      The Canuck Way
      via The Canuck Way
      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to One Year Deal

      Ryan Biech
      via Canucksarmy
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Federer Gives Advice to No. 1 NHL Pick, Fellow Countryman

      ThePostGame
      via ThePostGame
      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      Vancouver Canucks: Erik Gudbranson a trade candidate in 2018

      The Canuck Way
      via The Canuck Way