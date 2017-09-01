Thomas Vanek Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year, $2 Million Contract with Canucks

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Thomas Vanek is headed to his fourth team in the last three seasons.

After spending time with the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers dating back to the start of the 2015-16 campaign, Vanek inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, according to reporter Elliotte Friedman.

A 12-year veteran, Vanek spent last season split between the Red Wings and Panthers after he was traded to the Sunshine State in exchange for a third-round draft pick and defenseman Dylan McIlrath.

Over the course of 68 appearances during the busy campaign, Vanek racked up 17 goals and 31 assists. That said, his production with the Panthers was fairly tame considering he posted two goals and eight assists—four of which came in one game—after he was traded.

Now headed to Vancouver, the 33-year-old should continue to operate as a secondary scoring option and reliable setup man who will offer extra value as a calming, veteran presence on the ice who can supplement the offerings of Bo Horvat, Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin.