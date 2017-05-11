Clippers Rumors: JJ Redick Reportedly Likely to Leave LA as Free Agent

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Sharpshooting guard JJ Redick is reportedly likely to leave the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent during the offseason.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Redick is seeking between $18 million and $20 million per season in his next contract.

Multiple NBA officials indicated to Turner that the Clips would not pay that price but may be willing to bring Redick back if the salary demand is lessened.

The 32-year-old Redick is coming off another strong season, as he averaged 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also shot a blistering 42.9 percent from beyond the arc and 89.1 percent from the charity stripe.

While L.A.'s Big Three of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan get most of the attention from fans and media, Redick has settled in as a quality starter for the Clippers over the past four seasons.

The Clippers are in a state of flux, as both Paul and Griffin have the option to terminate their contracts and become free agents during the offseason, per Spotrac.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported in October that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was willing to pay any price to keep both CP3 and Griffin in Lob City.

Paul and Griffin have undeniable talent, but Los Angeles has yet to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs with them in the fold.

Keeping them may result in tough decisions being made elsewhere, and allowing Redick to walk could be in that category.

Redick came into his own with the Clippers after a somewhat mediocre beginning of his career with the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Duke standout has developed into one of the NBA's elite three-point marksmen, and that promises to land him a hefty free-agent deal whether it's from the Clips or elsewhere.