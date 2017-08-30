Grzegorz Krychowiak Signs Contract with West Brom, Completes Loan from PSG

MB Media/Getty Images

Grzegorz Krychowiak has left Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan to join West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies announced via their official website that Krychowiak has joined the club on a temporary basis, and the player confirmed the move via his own Twitter account:

Krychowiak has signed a season-long loan deal with West Brom and will look to give manager Tony Pulis some added steel in midfield.

The 27-year-old established himself as one of the most fearsome destroyers in European football during his two years with Sevilla, and he won back-to-back UEFA Europa League titles with the Spanish side in 2015 and 2016.

However, tasked with a more technical role in the French capital, Krychowiak struggled to make an impact with PSG, starting just 11 matches in all competitions last season.

Indeed, the midfielder's best work undoubtedly lies in regaining possession for his side rather than his technique or distribution of the ball.

Krychowiak's reading of the game is exceptional, and he shines when breaking up play, intercepting passes and winning physical duels in midfield—few can match him at his best.

While he may not have been well-suited to the demands placed on him at the Parc des Princes, if utilised correctly, he can be a magnificent acquisition for West Brom and make them far more robust in the centre.