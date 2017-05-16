Projecting Where Lonzo Ball Will Be Selected After 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball has long been considered a top-five NBA draft lock, and plenty of teams drafting in that range could use his services following Tuesday night's lottery.

The drawing, which propelled the Boston Celtics into the No. 1 pick and the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers into pick Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, means Ball's floor figures to be the third choice in the 2017 draft.

As a refresher, here's a rundown of this year's official lottery order:

2017 NBA Draft Lottery Order Pick Team 1 Boston Celtics 2 Los Angeles Lakers 3 Philadelphia 76ers (via Kings pick swap) 4 Phoenix Suns 5 Sacramento Kings (via Sixers pick swap) 6 Orlando Magic 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 8 New York Knicks 9 Dallas Mavericks 10 Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans Pelicans) 11 Charlotte Hornets 12 Detroit Pistons 13 Denver Nuggets 14 Miami Heat ESPN broadcast

Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz has been the consensus top prospect in this year's class for months now, and that status doesn't figure to change in the weeks ahead.

As a result, Ball's ceiling would seem to be the Lakers with his floor one pick lower at No. 3 to the Sixers. For now, he seems to have a slight leg up on this year's other top point guard prospect—Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox.

The Lakers, though, are the early favorite to land Ball based on all the chatter that's connected the two over the past few weeks, as The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski noted Tuesday night:

Not only did LaVar Ball tell ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne "he's going to be a Laker," but ESPN.com's Chad Ford previously reported the Purple and Gold were "enamored" with the flashy point guard.

Whichever team pegs Ball as its floor general of the future should enter the 2017-18 season with a gem on its hands.

During his lone season with the UCLA Bruins, Ball emerged as a swishing-and-dishing threat who took the NCAA by storm. In 36 games, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.

According to Sports-Reference.com, Ball was the only player in the country last season to top 14 points, seven dimes and 1.5 swipes a night.

Efficient shooting, though, was the most impressive aspect of Ball's freshman season.

Not only did Ball shoot better than 55 percent from the field while attempting 56.6 percent of his total shots from beyond the arc, per Hoop-Math.com, he also made a gaudy 78.9 percent of his looks at the rim.

Those splits are sure to dip when Ball moves to the pros, but they're indicative of the versatile ways in which he'll be able to scorch defenses as his evolution continues in the Association.