Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kyle Walker and Adam Smith

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly already identified a replacement for Kyle Walker, with former Spurs defender and current Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith catching the eye of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

There have been plenty of rumours linking Walker with a move away from the club, with Manchester City frequently cited as a potential destination. Per the Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis, it could lead to a Smith reunion in north London:

"The Spurs boss, who could lose Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer, has sized up the 26-year-old who has impressed for the Cherries this season.

"Smith began his career at White Hart Lane before joining Bournemouth on a permanent basis - via a string of loan moves - in January 2014 before Pochettino’s arrival."

Walker has been a regular at full-back for Spurs for years and has enjoyed the best season of his career in the 2016-17 campaign.

Speculation has been constant the last few weeks, with City desperate for an upgrade at the position. When the England international was benched for the all-important derby against Arsenal, many fans and pundits saw it as a clear sign.

Per Caught Offside, the NBC pundits speculated about his future:

Spurs would loath to sell to a Premier League rival, but City have the financial might to overspend and force the team's hand. Tottenham have always been savvy negotiators when it comes to selling talent―they understand when to cash in.

Smith's arrival would be a shock, although the 26-year-old has earned a move to a bigger club with his excellent play this season.

As shared by WhoScored.com, he's been an excellent contributor in the attacking third:

He likely wouldn't be bought as an automatic starter—rather, he would provide competition for Kieran Trippier, who replaced Walker against Arsenal and has flashed his talent when given the opportunity this season.

Per Squawka Football, he more than held his own against the Gunners:

Smith would provide depth and competition for a reasonable fee, allowing Spurs to invest in other areas or scout for a young talent they can groom into a star.

It's a formula that has worked well for the club in the past, with so many of their current players coming up through the system and the next generation of Spurs stars on the horizon, in the form of Josh Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters.