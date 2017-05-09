Matt Harvey Addresses 3-Day Suspension, Breaking Team Curfew in Statement

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey revealed he broke his team's curfew last Friday and then played golf Saturday, a day before he was set to start against the Miami Marlins, the Wall Street Journal's Jared Diamond reported.

The team's official Twitter account shared Harvey's full statement to the media Tuesday:

The Mets suspended Harvey for three days without pay for his infractions after he was a no-show for Saturday's contest at Citi Field.

Speculation about the reason for Harvey's punishment ran rampant immediately after the suspension became public.

On Sunday, Newsday's Marc Carig noted it wasn't related to the photo the Mets posted on Twitter on Friday that inadvertently included a sex toy (note: link contains NSFW imagery).

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Harvey had informed a Mets coach he wasn't feeling well and wouldn't be attending the team's Saturday matchup with the Marlins. Possibly skeptical about Harvey's explanation, the Mets sent security personnel to check on him.

According to Heyman, Harvey had a headache Saturday following a round of golf earlier in the day.

For the time being, the Mets and Harvey appear to have moved on from the situation.

Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson is ready for the right-hander to rejoin the team.

"He said that he was sorry to put us in a situation like this," Granderson said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "... He apologized for it. We're excited to have him back."

DiComo also passed along comments from Mets manager Terry Collins:

But the Mets may consider the recent incident when Harvey enters his final year of arbitration in 2018.

In 2015, Harvey also got in hot water for an unexplained absence prior to a mandatory team workout ahead of the Mets' National League Division Series clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Couple that with Harvey's poor performance of late—he's 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts in 2017—and the 28-year-old's impending free agency will be interesting to watch.