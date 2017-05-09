The Full 48 Podcast: Jamal Crawford Wants to Run It Back with L.A. Clippers Core

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Jamal Crawford's encyclopedic memory is the stuff of NBA folklore. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year can recall box scores from his rookie season, his scoring total from his first playoff game and all 17 NBA coaches he's played for—in order.

On The Full 48 podcast with Howard Beck and Jordan Brenner, Crawford flexed his memory skills, in addition to discussing the Clippers uncertain future, how he first became comfortable with being a sixth man and shared thoughts on longtime friend Isaiah Thomas' courageous postseason performances in the face of his sister's death.

Highlights below:

8:00 mark, on the Clippers' struggles to advance deep into the playoffs:

"A little has been self-inflicted. It shouldn't even be a conversation."

9:00, on the Clippers' offseason decisions:

"If I was Doc (Rivers), I'd bring it all back."

9:45, on the Clippers' successes over the past five seasons:

"We won 50 games continuously dealing with injuries to our top six players."

11:30, on how the Clippers might tweak their roster this offseason:

"With the bench, maybe I would find a more cohesive unit. Maybe get guys who fit together better."

20:00, on his reluctant transition to a sixth-man role:

"It's not about who starts, it's about who finishes, and you can have an impact on winning if you start or not. But sometimes it takes a lot of maturity to understand that."

22:30, on how context is everything in the NBA:

"Sometimes you're only as good or as bad as the situation you're in."

24:00, on longtime friend Isaiah Thomas' performance during the playoffs in spite of tragedy:

"To show that kind of strength and courage is inspiring. Knowing his sister and his whole family, and his family knowing my family, I just feel for their family."