NBA Playgrounds Review Roundup for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Those in search of an arcade-style NBA video game are in luck, as NBA Playgrounds is set to launch May 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

NBA Playgrounds is similar to the cult classic NBA Jam in that it features two-on-two play, exaggerated characters and the ability to do things players could never attempt or execute on an actual NBA court.

Ahead of the game's highly anticipated release, here is a roundup of reviews from some of the top gaming sites on the internet.

IGN: 7.4/10

Chase Becotte of IGN.com gave NBA Playgrounds a favorable review due largely to its retro feel, simple controls and exciting pace.

As seen in the following trailer, the game is chock-full of highlight-reel plays and moments that will have gamers getting out of their seats:

Becotte praised the game for the fact that it's easy to pick up and enjoy without having to spend too much time acclimating to it.

While Becotte lamented the fact online play is underdeveloped thus far, promises from Saber Interactive to make improvements—such as going from two-player to four-player online action—provide hope that NBA Playgrounds will reach its full potential.

Forbes: 8/10

Brian Mazique of Forbes had an enjoyable experience in his first run through NBA Playgrounds and gave it the highest rating of any of the featured reviewers.

Mazique compared NBA Playgrounds not only to NBA Jam, but also to the popular NBA Street series because of its setting and the no-holds-barred style of play.

He was especially impressed with the roster gamers will have at their disposal since NBA Playgrounds features legends that even games such as NBA 2K17 don't boast.

More players and options will become available as Saber Interactive adds DLC and patches, so there is room for improvement. And the possibility is present for NBA Playgrounds to get better and keep its initial audience hooked moving forward.

Heavy: 7/10

Heavy's Eli Becht detailed his introduction to NBA Playgrounds and the fact that he largely enjoyed the experience.

Becht compared it to NBA Jam with a slightly slower pace and said it provides plenty of bang for the buck with an affordable price tag of $20.

He pointed out the graphics are somewhat lacking on the Nintendo Switch in comparison to other titles but made it clear the excellent gameplay stands up regardless of what may be lacking in terms of visuals.

Although Becht doesn't see much in NBA Playgrounds when it comes to the replay-ability factor, the idea it's fun to pick up on a whim is something that will keep gamers coming back when in search of a quick shot of adrenaline.

Destructoid: 7.5/10

Destructoid's Patrick Hancock took an in-depth look at NBA Playgrounds' gameplay, as well as some other features that could appeal to fans of current NBA video games and retro gamers alike.

Hancock mentioned that while NBA Playgrounds has many NBA Jam-esque elements, it is more intricate in some ways.

That includes having to limit pushing in order to preserve the stamina bar, as well as a shooting meter that provides extra points when perfected.

Some of those gameplay details are on full display in the following video courtesy of WWE Superstar Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel:

Hancock mentioned the timing-based system can be frustrating since it results in missing easy shots at times.

The card packs, however, are one area in which NBA Playgrounds makes gains, as they allow gamers to collect and unlock both current and legendary players.

That provides variety and allows gamers to create dream matchups that aren't necessarily available elsewhere.