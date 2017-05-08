Rawleigh Williams Announces Retirement After Injury in Arkansas Spring Game

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams, who suffered a neurological injury during the Razorbacks' spring game last month, announced his retirement from football in an open letter Monday.

"I’m moving onto the next chapter of my life," Williams wrote. "It’s tough to not be able to play football anymore because I’ve been playing since I was four years old. It wasn’t something I wanted to do or planned on having to do so early. I’ve prayed, listened to my doctors, my parents and my gut.

"It still doesn’t seem real yet, but I really don’t have a choice. I’ve dodged the bullet twice. I realize that at the end of the day I want to live a normal life and be around my family."

Williams, a rising junior, previously suffered a ruptured disc in his neck in October 2015. He returned to rush for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and was projected as Arkansas' starting running back for 2017.

Paramedics rushed onto the field during April 29's spring game after Sosa Agim and Williams collided. Williams was motionless on the field for an extended period and was taken out on a stretcher. Arkansas later diagnosed Williams with a stinger, and he had movement and feeling in all of his extremities.

Williams wrote that at the time his grip was "really weak" and he could "barely" feel his arm.

"My family is the most important thing in my life. The first thing I thought when it all happened was the reaction of my mom, dad, sister and brother," Williams wrote. "I didn’t want them to go through this all over again. I just wanted to stand up to calm them down and show them that I was ok.

"I’ve seen the replay. I saw a normal hit. That scared me. It shows me it doesn’t take a big hit at this point. Any little thing can trigger it. I also saw the reaction of my mom and my sister. That broke my heart. I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to walk."

Devwah Whaley will be the favorite to replace Williams as the lead in Arkansas' backfield for the 2017 season.






