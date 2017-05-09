5 Stats Defining Golden State Warriors Postseason

5 Stats Defining Golden State Warriors PostseasonMay 9, 2017
Imagine the words that could be used to define the Golden State Warriors in their 2017 playoff run—buzzsaw, behemoth, brilliance, beasts.
And that's only with one letter.
Now, try the same exercise but use statistics instead of words. Actually, don't worry about it; we already have that covered.
The locker room probably only cares about two stats—eight wins, zero losses. But there are a number of different factors that play into that success, all of which can be gleaned from the stat sheet.
These five in particular help explain how the Warriors reached this point and where they're going next.
Center-by-Committee Production
After cutting ties with Andrew Bogut and Festus Ezeli last summer, Golden State needed to rebuild its center spot with limited funds. That the franchise cobbled together Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee for only $4.85 million seemed impressive at the time, although a drop-off felt imminent and potentially substantial.
So much for that.
The Warriors' three-headed monster in the middle is defying the odds and dominating the opposition. The trio has split 40.1 minutes a night and helped the club lead all playoff participants in defensive efficiency (96.9) and field-goal defense within five feet of the basket (51.5 percent), while sitting second in blocks (8.1 per game).
It almost functions as a single entity, despite having such dramatically different parts. Pachulia sets the tone alongside the starters with rugged screens and interior toughness. West dissects second-team defenses with on-target deliveries to cutters and spot-up snipers. McGee is an aerial artist, demoralizing opponents with rim-rattling throwdowns and highlight swats.
"Everybody has their own thing that they're great at," McGee said, per Carl Steward of the Bay Area News Group. "It's hard to match up with us because we're three completely different players, yet in the end we're like one center. It's amazing, because we can all make it happen."
Collectively, they have increased their scoring (18.0, up from 16.8) and shot-blocking (2.6, 2.1) averages from the regular season while converting an absurd 59.4 percent of their field goals.
KD's Floor Time
Since the beginning of March, Kevin Durant has missed 19 games to an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee and two playoff outings with a strained calf. That's getting harder to remember as the former MVP roasts postseason defenses like they were C-list celebrities on Comedy Central.
He has shot 57 percent or better in three of his six games, twice doing so as part of 30-point outbursts. He already has three outings of at least 25 points and 11 rebounds. He's one of only three playoff performers averaging at least 23 points and eight rebounds and shooting 52-plus percent
More importantly, he's getting better and more active as the Dubs travel deeper into the playoffs. Durant has logged at least 36 minutes two of his last three times out, totaling 63 points (on 53.8 percent shooting), 24 rebounds, eight assists (against three turnovers), two blocks and two steals in those contests.
"I want to try to say this as humbly as I can, but I've been doing this for so long, every time I roll out of the bed and we've got a game that day, I feel like I can go out there and score," Durant told reporters after his 38-point, 13-rebound eruption in Game 3.
Despite those two absences, Durant is fifth on the team in playoff minutes. Where some players might display rust after such a lengthy layoff, he looks as golden as the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Entering the second season, Durant's health stood as the most obvious x-factor in the Warriors' title chase. Watching him now, it's strange to think that was ever a question mark.
Most Valuable Draymond
Lost amid Golden State's historic collapse in last year's Finals was Draymond Green's otherworldly dominance in Game 7.
With the stakes as high as they can possibly be, the do-it-all star literally did it all. He paced everyone in points (32, on 73.3 percent shooting) and rebounds (15), tied for the lead in steals (two) and topped his team in assists (nine with only two giveaways in 47 minutes).
For someone whose emotions have publicly gotten the best of him before, he does a remarkable job of embracing every ounce of playoff pressure. As he told reporters recently, this is his favorite point on the hoops calendar:
This is the best time of year. Every game matters. Every single possession matters. I love to play that way ... every little detail. I love playing that way. The stakes are higher. You're chasing a championship.
Green's current playoff run has been a masterclass on versatility.
He's been deployed all over the defensive end and shaved 2.6 points off his opponents' field-goal percentages. He leads the Warriors in rebounds (9.1), assists (7.3), blocks (2.6) and steals (2.0). His scoring average is up more than four points from the regular season (14.9, from 10.2), and his shooting rates have skyrocketed to 50.0 percent overall and 51.2 percent outside.
No Warrior has had a better postseason than Green. That's an almost unimaginable prospect with the elite talent around him, but it's true.
Preposterous Point Differential
The Warriors' path out of the Western Conference shows no obvious roadblocks. The question at this point becomes whether this group will encounter so much as a pothole.
That hasn't come close to happening yet.
So far, Golden State has steamrolled its opponents by an average of 16.5 points per game. That's not only more than five points per game higher than anyone else in this postseason (Cleveland Cavaliers are second at plus-9.6), it's on pace to be the best playoff point differential ever—a record currently held by the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks (plus-14.5, per ESPN Stats & Info).
"The Warriors currently look primed to go on a postseason run rivaling some of the greatest of all-time," wrote Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni.
It's near-impossible to spot any discernible Dubs' weaknesses.
Both Curry and Durant can carry the offense for long stretches, while Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala can all shoulder the load in spurts. The defense is disruptive on the perimeter and suffocating inside. Even Golden State's turnover troubles are gone—no one has a lower turnover percentage than its 11.4.
There will be tougher playoff tests up ahead. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have unique strengths to harass opponents, and the Cleveland Cavaliers can never be counted out as long as LeBron James is alive and kicking.
But the Warriors will never meet their equals in talent, because that team doesn't exist.
Ample Room for Improvement
There's always been an inherent streakiness about Klay Thompson, but this feels more frigid than normal.
The career 45.3 percent shooter already has four sub-40 performances on his playoff portfolio, including an anemic 1-of-9, 0-of-4 from three disaster during Game 3. He managed fewer points (six) than Zaza Pachulia (seven) that night, which the almost All-Star let the world know on Instagram.
"He's just got to stay with it," Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said of Thompson, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We have some things in mind that may help him out...but he's still a threat on the floor, and he still opens the game for everybody else."
History says Thompson will have some human-torch moments ahead of him, which should terrify all future opponents. As dominant as the Dubs have been, this isn't their best.
Andre Iguodala has misfired on 19 of his 22 three-point attempts and converted only 41.1 percent from the field. Shaun Livingston has already missed three games and finished three others with two points or less. Ian Clark has quieted down since opening the Big Dance with back-to-back double-digit outings. Even Curry hasn't always been as crazy-good as he can be.
There's clear upside in front of this team. Golden State's greatest weapon—the Megadeath Lineup of Curry, Thompson, Iguodala, Durant and Green—has barely been used, sharing only 29 minutes across five games.
There isn't a more powerful playoff force right now than the Warriors, but there will be if they ever reach their top speed.
Statistics accurate through Monday and courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.