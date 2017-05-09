5 Stats Defining Golden State Warriors Postseason

0 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Imagine the words that could be used to define the Golden State Warriors in their 2017 playoff run—buzzsaw, behemoth, brilliance, beasts.

And that's only with one letter.

Now, try the same exercise but use statistics instead of words. Actually, don't worry about it; we already have that covered.

The locker room probably only cares about two stats—eight wins, zero losses. But there are a number of different factors that play into that success, all of which can be gleaned from the stat sheet.

These five in particular help explain how the Warriors reached this point and where they're going next.