A Complete Look at Manchester United's Summer Transfer Plans

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

We are heading towards the highest-spending transfer window the Premier League has seen, and Manchester United are willing to shell out millions to get back among Europe's elite.

Officials inside Old Trafford realise that rivals Manchester City and Chelsea are also planning to buy big this summer so there will be huge competition for star names.

And that is why so many players are already being linked with a switch to the Red Devils. I have had a quick count and over 60 names have been touted for a move to United since January.

So who is actually going to arrive?

It's not always easy to figure out which rumours should be taken seriously and which are fake news, so I've been speaking to contacts in the game to get a better grasp on what to expect ahead of Jose Mourinho's second season in charge.