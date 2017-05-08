Patrick Beverley Talks Grandfather's Death After Rockets' Game 4 Win vs. Spurs

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Basketball took a backseat for Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley on Sunday even though his team beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-104 to tie their second-round playoff series at two games.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Beverley's grandfather died Sunday before the contest. Beverley honored his late grandfather after the win with an emotional press conference, per NBA TV:

According to Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Beverley "was crying when he walked in" before the game and "started crying again" during warm-ups.

Despite the emotion, Beverley scored 10 points and dished out six assists in the victory. He also played his normal hounding perimeter defense at times and hit two of Houston's 19 three-pointers.

Teammate James Harden reflected on Beverley's showing and situation, per NBA TV: "So much adversity through his life that he's had to go through to get to this point. He's just a fighter."

Harden, Beverley and the rest of the Rockets now head back to San Antonio for Tuesday's Game 5.