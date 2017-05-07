Patrick Beverley's Grandfather Dies Ahead of Spurs vs. Rockets Game 4

Noah Graham/Getty Images

With the Houston Rockets set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, shooting guard Patrick Beverley will play following the death of his grandfather.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen and ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Beverley's grandfather died on Sunday.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright noted Beverley "was crying when he walked in" to the arena, went into warm-ups "stopped, sat down & started crying again."

The Rockets are trailing the Spurs 2-1 in the series, losing each of the past two games after a 27-point victory in Game 1.

Beverley has averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the series. The 28-year-old shot 38.2 percent from three-point range during the 2016-17 regular season.