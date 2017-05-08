NBA Draft 2017: Updated Prospect Big Board Heading into Scouting Combine

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The scouting combine for the 2017 NBA Draft is on its way. And the headliner of this class, Markelle Fultz, will be there to participate.

The full list of all 67 participants was shared on Twitter by ESPN's Jeff Goodman:

Notable prospects who will be absent include UCLA's Lonzo Ball, Kansas' Josh Jackson, Duke's Jayson Tatum, Kentucky's Malik Monk and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen.

That doesn't mean the action in Chicago will be devoid of stars, though. In addition to Fultz, others who may solidify or improve their stock at the combine this week will follow the big board.

2017 NBA Big Board Rank Player Height 1 Markelle Fultz (Washington, PG, Freshman) 6'4" 3 Lonzo Ball (UCLA, PG, Freshman) 6'6" 2 Josh Jackson (Kansas, SF, Freshman) 6'8" 4 Jayson Tatum (Duke, SF, Freshman) 6'8" 5 Malik Monk (Kentucky, SG, Freshman) 6'4" 6 Jonathan Isaac (Florida State, PF/SF, Freshman) 6'11" 7 Frank Ntilikina (France, PG, 18) 6'5" 8 De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky, PG, Freshman) 6'4" 9 Lauri Markkanen (Arizona, PF, Freshman) 7'0" 10 Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State, PG, Freshman) 6'3" 11 Terrance Ferguson (Australia, SG, 18) 6'7" 12 Jarrett Allen (Texas, C, Freshman) 6'11" 13 OG Anunoby (Indiana, SF, Sophomore) 6'8" 14 Zach Collins (Gonzaga, PF, Freshman) 7'0" 15 John Collins (Wake Forest, PF, Sophomore) 6'10" 16 Ike Anigbogu (UCLA, C, Freshman) 6'10" 17 Justin Jackson (North Carolina, SF, Junior) 6'8" 18 Justin Patton (Creighton, C, Freshman) 7'0" 19 Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF, 19) 6'8" 20 Bam Abedayo (Kentucky, C, Freshman) 6'10" 21 Donovan Mitchell (Louisville, SG, Sophomore) 6'3" 22 Ivan Rabb (California, PF, Sophomore) 6'10" 23 Isaiah Hartenstein (Germany, PF, 18) 7'0" 24 Luke Kennard (Duke, SG, Sophomore) 6'6" 25 Semi Ojeleye (SMU, SF/PF, Junior) 6'7" 26 Harry Giles (Duke, PF, Freshman) 6'11" 27 T.J. Leaf (UCLA, PF, Freshman) 6'10" 28 Tyler Lydon (Syracuse, PF/SF, Sophomore) 6'10" 29 Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State, PG, Sophomore) 6'1" 30 Frank Jackson (Duke, PG, Freshman) 6'4" 31 Caleb Swanigan (Purdue, PF/C, Sophomore) 6'9" 32 Anzejs Pasecniks (Latvia, C, 21) 7'2" 33 Alec Peters (Valparaiso, PF, Senior) 6'9" 34 D.J. Wilson (Michigan, PF, Sophomore) 6'10" 35 Tony Bradley (North Carolina, C, Freshman) 6'10" 36 Mathias Lessort (France, PF/C, 21) 6'9" 37 Jonathan Jeanne (France, C, 19) 7'2" 38 Thomas Bryant (Indiana, C, Sophomore) 6'10" 39 Johnathan Motley (Baylor, PF, Junior) 6'9" 40 Hamidou Diallo (United States, SG, 18) 6'5" 41 Devin Robinson (Florida, SF/PF, Junior) 6'8" 42 Jordan Bell (Oregon, PF, Junior) 6'9" 43 Josh Hart (Villanova, SG, Senior) 6'6" 44 Andrew Jones (Texas, PG, Freshman) 6'4" 45 Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson, SF, Senior) 6'7" 46 Justin Jackson (Maryland, SF, Freshman) 6'8" 47 Monte Morris (Iowa State, PG, Senior) 6'3" 48 Kostja Mushidi (Belgium, SG, 18) 6'5" 49 Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina, SG, Senior) 6'5" 50 Dillon Brooks (Oregon, SF, Junior) 6'7" Andy Bailey

Names to Watch at the Combine

Markelle Fultz

Fultz can't really do anything to improve his stock. As it stands right now, he tops the rankings at Bleacher Report, ESPN and DraftExpress.

But he can certainly solidify his spot.

With a good showing in Chicago, Fultz can quiet any rumblings about Ball or Jackson sneaking up to the first overall pick in June.

Ball seems like the most likely candidate to upend him.

"I surveyed lottery teams several weeks ago to get a feel for who each team would select if they had the No. 1 pick," ESPN's Chad Ford wrote. "While no teams had decided, and all were still collecting data, it was a split decision. Seven teams leaned toward Fultz. Seven teams leaned toward Ball."

Teams looking for more of a pass-first point guard are the ones likely entertaining the thought of Ball at No. 1. If Fultz can convince teams of his playmaking ability in drills and interviews in Chicago, he could change some minds.

Dillon Brooks

If all you knew about Dillon Brooks came from a stat sheet, it might be hard to believe he's a mid-second round prospect on most big boards.

As a junior for Oregon, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three.

But as DraftExpress' Matt Kamalsky put it, Brooks' athleticism just doesn't stack up to that of your typical first-round pick"

"Standing 6'7 with a poor wingspan, but a strong frame, Brooks has some limitations physically that are preventing him from being considered a more highly touted NBA prospect, especially considering how good of a basketball player he is. He's a good, but not great athlete compared to the freakish physical specimens that tends to roam the wings in the NBA, and lacks great size for the power forward spot, which is the position he plays most frequently for the Ducks."

A better-than-expected showing from Brooks in drills that measure agility, speed and leaping ability could help him climb toward the beginning of the second round, or maybe even make some teams think at the end of the first.

Of course, physical limitations are often just that. Brooks could work as hard as possible and still not be as fast as Usain Bolt. But every year, there are prospects who come into the combine in better shape than they were in during college, giving themselves a chance to shave fractions of seconds off their times.

Frank Jackson

Frank Jackson entered his freshman season at Duke as the No. 10 overall recruit and No. 4 point guard, according to ESPN.

But after averaging just 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his lone season of college basketball, his draft stock plummeted.

The drop may not take everything into context, though. Jackson went to a team that already featured two ball-dominant combo guards in Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen. The opportunities to show what he could do just weren't too plentiful for Jackson.

He can make up for that at the combine.

His explosiveness from the backcourt is one of the reasons he was such a highly touted recruit. He needs to remind scouts of that during drills and tests in Chicago.