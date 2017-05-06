Kelly Oubre Suspended for Altercation with Kelly Olynyk in Game 3 vs. Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Washington Wizards swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has been suspended for Sunday's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after he was involved in a physical altercation with Kelly Olynyk in Game 3, the NBA announced Saturday, per Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the suspension.

The fracas unfolded in the second quarter at Verizon Center on Thursday when Oubre became incensed by a hard screen from Olynyk that sent him tumbling to the floor. At that point, Oubre got up, charged after Olynyk and shoved him to the ground even with officials standing between them.

Oubre was subsequently slapped with a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game.

"We can't respond that way," Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said, according to the Associated Press (via NBA.com). "When you keep getting hit in the head, you might respond that way, and I think that's what he did. I'm not saying that that was the right thing to do."

The Wizards, who trail the Celtics 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, will now have to tinker with their rotation sans Oubre—who is averaging 6.3 points on 41.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from three through nine playoff games.

While those numbers aren't eye-popping, Oubre has been logging 17.5 minutes a night in the postseason as a rotational regular on the wing. The Wizards will have to try to compensate for his absence by leaning on the likes of Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic to shoulder the load at the 3.

Bradley Beal could also provide some relief there if Brooks wants to pair John Wall with another ball-handler like Brandon Jennings in the backcourt.

Game 4 will get underway from the Verizon Center on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.