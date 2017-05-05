Penn State Kicker Joey Julius Enters Treatment Center for Eating Disorder

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Penn State kicker Joey Julius has announced he's back in a treatment center for an eating disorder.

Julius made the announcement in a Facebook post:

Julius revealed on Facebook last October he received treatment for a binge-eating disorder during the 2016 spring and summer practice sessions at Penn State, noting it led to an "increase in not only weight but also depression and anxiety..."

Speaking to Good Morning America, via Katie Kindelan of Yahoo, Julius noted he would smuggle food back to his dorm room and "order cheesesteak, French fries and Chinese food and binge eat until he was sick."

He has appeared in 24 games for the Nittany Lions during his first two years with the program.